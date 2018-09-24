Democratic candidate for lt. gov. shares her thoughts on the issues, Paulette Jordan and more

IDAHO FALLS — No matter who wins the election in November, Idaho will have its first female Lt. Governor.

Kristin Collum is running on the Democratic ticket while former Idaho State Representative Janice McGeachin is running on the Republican side.

EastIdahoNews.com invited both candidates to sit down for an on-camera interview. McGeachin has yet to respond to our request but Collum agreed to discuss her viewpoints on important issues, why she’s running and her background.

“After high school, I left and I joined the Army,” Collum said. “I went in as enlisted and came out as an officer. I went in with a high school degree and came out with a masters degree.”

Collum said she worked in the Pentagon for Gen. Colin Powell. Since then she has worked in the tech sector and has lived in Idaho for the last 21 years.

“When I came here, I knew I was home,” she said.

Even though she is running to serve with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan, Collum says the two have not communicated in months.

“Prior to the primary election, we had the same goals,” Collum said. “Since (she won the primary), she’s really taken off nationally and really been doing her own campaign. We’re completely separate campaigns … Actually, in the last few months, she’s been so busy nationally that there has been no communication between us.”

Like Jordan, Collum said she plans to vote no on Prop. 1 – the proposition that would legalize historical horse racing machines.

She is in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, CBD oil and growing hemp agriculturally.

“I would hope to advocate for all the veterans services that we have and help connect veterans to the services that are there for them,” Collum said. “There are veterans that need a lot of help whether they are homeless or suffering PTSD. The list goes on and on.”

