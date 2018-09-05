Deputies need help finding missing Idaho Falls woman

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating and checking the welfare of 40-year-old Brandy Wertz of Idaho Falls.

Brandy was reported as missing by friends who were concerned for her wellbeing on Sept. 2. Deputies have been attempting to locate her through friends and family and believe she is in the Idaho Falls area, but have not had direct contact with her to confirm that she is ok. We do not know if Ms. Wertz is using a vehicle or what her current clothing description is at this time.

If anyone has seen Ms. Wertz or knows of her whereabouts, we ask that you contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy.