Escaped work camp inmate caught in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Corrections.

IDAHO FALLS — A St. Anthony Work Camp inmate who walked away from his job in the community is back in custody.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Matthew Charles Humpherys, 32, on Friday in Idaho Falls. Humphreys walked away from his job at a potato warehouse in Newdale Thursday.

He is now being held at the Bonneville County Jail.

Humpherys’ criminal record includes convictions for grand theft and grand theft by possession in Ada County, and eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance in Canyon County.

Humpherys was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Dec. 29, 2019. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Dec. 28, 2022.

A decision on charges related to Humpherys’ escape is pending.