First Maker Faire in east Idaho to be held Saturday

The following is a news release from the Museum of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini Maker Faire will be held this Saturday on Eastern Avenue in front of the Museum of Idaho (MOI) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Maker Faire is a gathering of curious people, from engineers to techies to crafters, to show off their inventions, hobbies, experiments, and projects to the public. This will be the first-ever Maker Faire – a worldwide movement – held in Eastern Idaho. The event is family-friendly and is free to attend.

“This is a great opportunity to show off the creativity and innovation of our local Makers,” said Deborah M. Chessey, MOI Director of Marketing, who is heading up the effort.

Among the 30-something exhibits at the Maker Faire, visitors can enter a virtual-reality environment, direct a robot crawler, race remote-controlled teapots, make visible sound waves, and use maker spaces to create art, jewelry, gadgets, and more. Visitors can also enjoy wares from food trucks and other vendors.

Bruce Rosenbaum, the Massachusetts-based creator of MOI’s current Discover Steampunk exhibit, will also be on hand to interact with guests. The exhibit, which highlights Victorian-era authors and inventors and their visions of the future, dovetails with the Maker movement and encourages creativity and problem solving through the STEAM disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Since 2006, hundreds of Maker Faires have been held in cities worldwide. The Museum of Idaho is organizing the Idaho Falls-Ammon Mini Maker Faire, and the Idaho STEM Action Center is presenting it. Numerous local organizations and individuals, as well as the cities of Idaho Falls and Ammon, are providing support, as is Maker Media, which licenses the events.

