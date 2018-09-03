Fish in Treasureton Reservoir relocated due to dam repairs

Share This

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

PRESTON — On August 28, Idaho Fish and Game personnel relocated fish from Treasureton Reservoir to other water bodies in the Preston area.

Using electrofishing equipment, crews were able to relocate 37 rainbow trout, ranging in size from 15” to 24”, to Lamont Reservoir. Additional efforts to relocate fish may occur in the future when reservoir water temperature becomes more favorable.

Fish and Game issued a salvage order on Treasureton Reservoir on August 18 because the irrigation company which manages the reservoir needs to conduct repairs to the dam. Completing the repairs requires draining the reservoir, and once conditions become unsuitable, fish will not survive.

It should be noted that electrofishing is not allowed by the public as a means for catching fish. It is a scientific tool typically used by authorized agencies to survey fish populations or collect fish for purposes such as relocation.

It is also unlawful for the public to transport and release live fish.

Until November 1, the Treasureton Salvage Order remains in effect. During this timeline, the public can take fish from Treasureton Reservoir using the following guidelines:

● Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, and electric current. Fishing with bait during the salvage timeline is allowed.

● All bag, size, and number limits are suspended.

● A valid Idaho fishing license is still required in accordance with Section 36-401, Idaho Code.