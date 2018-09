Frost Advisory issued for parts of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Areas impacted include Shoshone, the Arco Desert and the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain.

Widespread low temperatures of 29 to 34 degrees are expected, resulting in areas of frost. Frost may damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.