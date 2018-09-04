Grocery delivery service launches in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Shoppers in eastern Idaho can now order from local stores and have their groceries delivered in as little as one hour.

Instacart announced Tuesday that their online business is expanding into the Idaho Falls market and will deliver groceries from Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Natural Grocers, Smith’s and even Petco.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Idaho Falls area,” Instacart General Manager Michelle McCrae said in a news release. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Launching in Idaho Falls gives us an opportunity to expand service in Idaho.”

Broulim’s has provided delivery grocery service for a few years using its own employees but Instacart is different. The company relies on local shoppers, who are paid, to fulfill and deliver orders placed by customers.

Here’s how it works: Customers go to the Instacart website or mobile app, select their city and store, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or up to five days in advance) and check out. An Instacart shopper accepts the order on his or her smartphone, uses the Instacart app to guide them through shopping and then delivers the order to the customer.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is $5.99. Customers can also sign up for an Instacart Express membership, which enables unlimited, free same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more. After a free trial period, Instacart Express memberships are $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

Instacart will be delivering groceries starting Thursday, Sept. 6 in Idaho Falls, Woodville, Shelley, Goshen, Cox, Taylorville, Osgood, Orvin, Lincoln, Beachs Corner, Ucon, Coltman, Milo, Iona, Garfield, Grant, Rigby, Labelle, Annis and Lorenzo.

First time users can use the code HIIDAHOFALLS at checkout until Nov. 11 to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus free first time delivery.