Here’s what happened during the Montgomery Gentry concert at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT – If you attended the Montgomery Gentry concert at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Friday night, you probably noticed a lag in the show.

We received reports that lead singer Eddie Montgomery could not breathe resulting in last night’s concert being shut down temporarily.

Chad Hammond, a spokesman for the Eastern Idaho State Fair, tells EastIdahoNews.com Montgomery felt dizzy due to low blood sugar and a new environment.

“He just wasn’t used to the altitude,” Hammond says.

Montgomery went back stage for 10 minutes until he felt well enough to perform again. Montgomery did eventually come back on stage to perform the last song with the band.

Hammond says everything is fine. Montgomery Gentry is back on the road again to continue their tour.

This is the group’s first year on tour without Gentry, who was killed in a helicopter crash last September.

In February, Montgomery released “Here’s to You,” the album they had finished recording just before the accident, and embarked on a tour without his longtime musical partner. Montgomery told Rolling Stone returning to the road without his partner has been difficult, but decided to keep the band going because it’s what Gentry would have wanted.