Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls to close Saturday, Sunday nights

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY — A pavement preservation project on Holmes Avenue (US-20B) will close the highway at the Lewisville Hwy, Exit 310, on Saturday night, Sept. 22. Traffic will be detoured to adjacent interchanges at Fremont Avenue/Riverside Road and St. Leon Road.

The highway will close at the exit from approximately 7 p.m. Saturday night until Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Crews will grind off the top few inches of the existing roadway, and replace the driving surface with new asphalt. This night paving will allow crews to avoid daytime work, when there are more motorists on the road.

Previous work in this roadway section allowed crews to replace broken and damaged pieces of curb and gutter along Yellowstone Highway (part of the US-20 Business Loop in Idaho Falls). They are also replacing multiple pedestrian ramps per Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards.

On Sunday night, Sept. 23, crews will close the US-20B/Holmes Avenue and Anderson intersection. This intersection has a railroad track running diagonally through it, with an overhead signal and signal bridge. Crews will mill and overlay, and replace the driving surface with new asphalt.

The work will begin at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday night and continue through 7 a.m. Monday morning. The road will be re-striped prior to opening the road to traffic.