Horse racing like nothing else at East Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Dirt flying, hooves pounding and the sound of the crowd keeps people coming back to the Eastern Idaho State Fairs Indian Horse Relays.

The event, put on by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, brings teams from out of state to compete for the grand prize this Saturday. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe has a centuries long history of Indian Horse Relay’s.

Indian Horse Relay President LaGrand Coby said his grandfather began racing in the 1920’s passing the tradition down the family. He says the race is a good way to honor Native American traditions.

Indian Relay team consists of three horses and four team members, a rider, a catcher (mugger) and two holders. The horn sounds and the horses are off racing around the track. Once each lap is completed the rider dismounts once the catcher takes control of the horse. The rider then proceeds to jump on the back of the next horse.

This years purse is nearly $40,000 as over 20 teams compete for the prize. Races will continue this Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.