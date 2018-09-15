Indian Butte Fire reaches 50 percent containment

DUBOIS — Local and federal firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the Indian Butte Fire.

The fire, which has been remeasured at 12,209 acres, is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. The wildfire has been burning since Wednesday about nine miles northwest of Dubois in Clark County.

Parts of the fire remain active and are being driven by strong winds. Red Flag conditions, including high winds, remain in the forecast throughout the rest of the weekend. The fire is expected to continue spreading north, transitioning from brush into the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Hunting camps in the area have been evacuated, but otherwise the fire has burned only grass, brush and timber. One minor structure remains threatened.

Pleasant Valley Road and Dry Creek Road remain are closed to all traffic, but the road may open for local ranchers to move cattle.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.