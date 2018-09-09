Making a difference two lives at a time for 20 years

IDAHO FALLS — In 1998, a young mother felt she had no other option besides doing the unthinkable — leaving her infant in a dumpster.

It was that event that prompted local Shelia Powell to found Shepherds Inn, a resource center designed to provide support and resources for young women facing unplanned pregnancy.

Executive Director Julie Zahn has been a part of the organization for its 20 year journey.

“We are a faith-based pregnancy resource center, offering young women support through counseling and education during their pregnancy,” Zahn told EastIdahoNews.com.

She says they help young women and their partners with budgeting, infant care and creating a parenting plan for successful parenting.

To celebrate their 20 year anniversary, Shepherds Inn is inviting the community to an open house and birthday celebration on Sept. Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 437 Parkway Circle in Idaho Falls.

Zahn says they hope to celebrate their clients, give appreciation to their supporters and show the community Shepherds Inn’s mission.

Over the last 20 years Zahn said Shepherds Inn has helped more than a hundred young women. Originally Shepherds Inn opened as a maternity home in Roberts. After moving in 2005 to Idaho Falls, Shepherds Inn evolved to better meet the needs of local clients.

The resource center also provides a Parenting 101 support group at Emerson and Lincoln Alternative high schools, giving expecting teenagers an opportunity to receive the support and education not often seen at home, staffers said.

Alese Oakley and Crystal Felushko, pregnancy counselors at Shepherds Inn say the greatest thing they have gained from the program is life changing relationships.

“It’s a time of opportunity,” Felushko says. “Where society may see it as a problem, we see it as a opportunity to change.”

Shepherds Inn is entirely funded by private donations and grants and receives no government funding. To help fund their needs Shepherds Inn will be kicking off the “Win the Whole Cow” contest at its birthday celebration.

Zahn tells EastIdahoNews.com a local business owner purchases a cow at a 4H auction and donates it to Shepherds Inn to be raffled off. The cow is also processed before being given to the winner.

Tickets for “Win the Whole Cow” can be purchased through their website.