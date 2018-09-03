Man killed after running red light, crashing into Twin Falls restaurant

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man died Sunday afternoon after police say he ran a red light and was hit by a pickup truck.

Brandon Worring, 26, was driving a 2008 Subaru Impreza around 3 p.m. when he ran a red light at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Blue Lakes Blvd., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Ricky Muse, 44, of Twin Falls, was driving northbound on Blue Lakes Blvd. in a 2010 Ford F350 pickup truck. Investigators say Muse struck the passenger side of the Subaru Impreza. The Subaru then proceeded over the curb and crashed into the Shake Out restaurant on Kimberly Road.

Worring died on the scene.

Kimberly Road, just east of the intersection, was blocked for approximately 4.5 hours.