Missing man found safe

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

UPDATE

The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Torey May has been found safe and officers thank the public for their help in locating him.

Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, an Idaho Falls Police Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of College Avenue for a missing person.

The family of Torey May, a 30-year-old adult male, reported that he made some self-harm statements and they have not been able to locate him. He was last seen on Sept. 9 around 5 a.m.

The Idaho Falls Police Officer, along with a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy, attempted to find Torey but were not successful. Torey might be in the area of Bone, Idaho.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Torey. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. His photo is attached. He may be in a teal 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora with Idaho plate 1T41486.

If anyone locates Torey or the car, please call Idaho Falls dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or your local law enforcement agency.