Neighbors upset about Florida man who likes to do yard work naked

STUART, Florida (KPBF) — People who live in a Stuart neighborhood say their neighbor does yard work and walks around his property naked. They say they’ve called the sheriff’s office, but deputies say, there is nothing they can do.

“I came out Sunday night to put the trash out, and I look over and he is bent over, winding up his hose, and I’m like that is my view of the neighborhood,” says Melissa Ny, a neighbor.

Concerned neighbors want to crack down on this naked truth, the man who lives at the end of their street is a nudist.

“He works on his car, and he does it naked and everyone has called the police, he is just out there doing his yard work, whatever he needs to do outside, naked,” says Ny.



“Have some respect for the neighborhood kids. Kids catch the bus here. It’s wrong,” says Charlie Estes, a neighbor.

Several people in the neighborhood have called the Martin County Sheriff’s office, but say deputies tell them as long as he isn’t touching himself inappropriately, there is nothing they can do since he is on his own property.

“I have seen these people stand on their front step, buck naked, both of them, and talk to a police officer, sheriff department. The sheriff’s department told me to turn my head,” says Estes.

KPBF found one person who doesn’t have an issue with the neighbor stripped down to nothing.

“I am not one of those people who have concerns because it is their way of life, and it is on their property and I know it is legal,” says Molly Merritt, neighbor.

We spoke with the man in question off camera. He said he was not interested in doing an interview because he and his family are private people.

“If they are private, why are your privates on display. That is not private at all, that is very public,” says Ny.

