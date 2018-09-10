New radio station blasts onto the east Idaho airwaves

IDAHO FALLS — A new radio station blasted onto the east Idaho airwaves Monday morning that promises to be nostalgic, fun and offer some surprises.

Cannonball 101.1 features “the greatest hits” from the 1950s until today. Listeners can expect to hear everything from The Beach Boys to Elton John to Michael Jackson and more.

“There are so many great songs that don’t get any airplay anymore that are very iconic and bring back endless memories,” says Jade Davis, the program director for Cannonball 101. “I know that when I hear Buddy Holly’s ‘That’ll be the Day,’ I always think of my mom teaching me how to dance in the front room of our house. We wanted to make something fun and I feel we’ve done just that with Cannonball 101.”

Davis has been working with Riverbend Communications managers since July to get Cannonball ready to launch. He says they envisioned the station being played at summer beach parties where listeners can relax around the pool and have a good time.

The station will have its “10 song cannonball run” every hour and rather than having a traditional morning show, guest DJs will be on the air from 6-10 a.m. each weekday.

“We invited other DJs in our building to do the morning show and we’ll also have some iconic DJs from years past coming in,” Davis says. “You may recognize them from the 80s when all these songs were new. It should be a lot of fun.”

