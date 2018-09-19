Oneida fire has burned 1,000 acres so far near Preston

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

PRESTON — Crews have been battling the Oneida Fire that broke out around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday six miles north of Preston.

The fire started on state land and is threatening BLM property, according to a news release. Around 1,000 acres of short grass and brush have burned.

Crews have no estimated containment time right now and structures are not threatened.

Around 25 personnel, 6 engines and 2 dozers are on the scene.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss