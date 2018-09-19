Oneida fire has burned 1,000 acres so far near Preston

PRESTON — Crews have been battling the Oneida Fire that broke out around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday six miles north of Preston.

The fire started on state land and is threatening BLM property, according to a news release. Around 1,000 acres of short grass and brush have burned.

Crews have no estimated containment time right now and structures are not threatened.

Around 25 personnel, 6 engines and 2 dozers are on the scene.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.