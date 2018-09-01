Planes crashes at golf course in Rexburg

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

Share This
Courtesy Cole Wright

REXBURG — A small airplane carrying several passengers crashed in Rexburg Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. at the Rexburg Municipal Golf Course, which is adjacent to the Rexburg-Madison County Airport.

It’s unclear how the plane crashed, however, there was damage to a fence between the airport and the golf course.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com several people walked away from the incident. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to law enforcement for more details and will post them when they are available.

Courtesy Cole Wright

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss