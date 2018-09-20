Pocatello schools will be released at normal time following “neighborhood incident”

The following is information from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

At approximately 2:25 p.m. Thursday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 administration was notified about a neighborhood incident that began near Wilcox Elementary and subsequently moved toward the vicinity of Hawthorne Middle School. It was ultimately resolved on Alameda Road.

No students were ever in danger. The matter was resolved by the Pocatello Police Department and all schools will be released at the normal time.

Police have not released details about the neighborhood incident. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.