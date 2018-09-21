Police looking for man who pulled a gun in Burger King drive-thru

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are searching for a Burger King patron who pulled a gun on another customer in the drive-thru line Thursday night.

Police reports show officers were dispatched to the Burger King at 2325 East 17th Street at about 9 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

Witnesses told police a man was sitting in a black Toyota Camry in the drive-thru. Another man in a vehicle tried to back out of the drive-thru resulting in an argument between him and the Camry driver.

The man trying to back out of the drive-thru pulled a gun on Camry driver and threatened him. The suspect then left the scene in a black car.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with reddish hair.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, you can remain anonymous.