Police searching for armed and dangerous man

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Juan Santos-Quintero, also know as Junior or Mono, is wanted for questioning in recent robbery and shots fired investigations. Santos-Quintero has several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Santos-Quintero is 22-years-old is approximately 5’3.” He has numerous tattoos and is of thin build.

Santos-Quintero is considered armed and dangerous. If you locate Santos-Quintero, please do not approach him and notify your local law enforcement immediately. He may be with unknown associates and you are advised to please use caution.

You can contact Sergeant John Marley with the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.