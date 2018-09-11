Rigby man killed after hitting front-end loader on motorcycle

Share This

UPDATE

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:

On Sept. 10, shortly after 8:00 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 48 at the intersection of North 4200 E in Jefferson County.

David Stokes, age 48 of Rigby, was westbound on SH48 on a Suzuki motorcycle. Stokes used the left turn lane to pass a vehicle that had slowed to make a right hand turn. He then struck a John Deere front-end loader, driven by Benito Gonzalez Herrera, 44 of Idaho Falls, in the intersection. Stokes succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of 4200 East and 300 North (Idaho Highway 48) in Jefferson County.

Witnesses say a person on a motorcycle crashed into a front end loader around 8:15 p.m.

Sheriff Steve Anderson confirmed that one person has died.

The roads in the area are closed and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new information when we receive it.