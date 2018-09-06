Small electrical fire ignites at Fort Hall Casino

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe.

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Casino reported an electrical fire in its HVAC system Thursday.

“Everyone was safely evacuated out of the building which occurred within 10 to 15 minutes. Fort Hall Fire and EMS did a great job of assuring the safety of the people and our facility,” casino General Manager Pamela Gallegos said.

The casino property was shut down for over an hour to properly ventilate the property and it was reopened to the public around 2 p.m.

“The fire was self-contained by the air ducts and our casino is currently open to the public,” Gallegos said.

The cause of the electrical fire is being investigated.