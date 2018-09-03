UPDATE: Crash cleared, traffic at normal speeds on I-15

UPDATE

The crash on I-15 has cleared and traffic is moving at normal speeds.

EastIdahoNews.com will post information on the crash when we receive it.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving several vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-15 between Shelley and Blackfoot.

Traffic is backed for miles and many drivers say they have been stuck for over 30 minutes. One describes the area as “a complete mess.”

Very few details have been released about the crash but commuters are encouraged to find another route and avoid the area.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.