Two people found dead in Nampa home, police say

NAMPA – Nampa police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Nampa home Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Tim Riha, a spokesman for the Nampa Police Dept., tells KIVI officers responded around 1 p.m. to a home on the 10th block of South Fairview Street. Inside, they found one man and one woman, both deceased.

The identities of the man and woman and the manner and cause of death have not been released at this time.

Nampa Police will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.

This story will be updated.

