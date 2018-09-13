UPDATE: Indian Butte Fire grows to 7,251 acres; no containment estimate

IDAHO FALLS — The Indian Butte Fire continued to grow unabated Thursday. As of 4 p.m. the blaze was 7,251 acres.

The fire, which ignited nine miles north of Dubios Wednesday night, remains very active and is moving northeast pushed by strong winds and dry bush. It is headed toward the Caribou-Targee National Forest.

So far the fire has only burned grass and brush, but two ranches and various camping areas are in the path of the fire, Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire spokeswoman Kathleen Gorby tells EastIdahoNews.com. Officials are asking anyone in the area with an RV or camper to move it out of the area.

No evacuations have been ordered and no road closures are in effect.

Local and federal fire crews are working on the blaze on the ground and in the air.

No estimate on containment has been given.

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management