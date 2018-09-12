UPDATE: Man cited after crashing into motorcyclist in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that occurred on the east side of Idaho Falls Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 1st Street.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com a Red Pontiac pulled out of the Maverick parking lot onto 1st Street traveling west. He then drove into the intersection and T-boned a motorcyclist who was traveling on Woodruff. The male motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was thrown from his bike, but was conscious.

Bystanders helped treat the injured man, who was bleeding heavily, until emergency crews arrived.

He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The driver of the Pontiac, 20-year-old Eliseo Lopez, was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The intersection was blocked while police conducted an on-scene investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested further details from the Idaho Falls Police Department. We will post updates when we receive them.