2 convicted felons arrested on multiple charges following police pursuit

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Pictured above: Rodney D. Maddux (L) and Tyler N. Garcia (R)

IDAHO FALLS — Around 7:30 p.m. this evening, a man in his 20s called Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch and reported that on the 700 block of Lindsay Boulevard, two men allegedly brandished weapons, threatened his life and then took off in a white sedan. Police have apprehended two men responsible for the crime after a pursuit down 17th Street. Police do not believe there is any remaining threat to the public.

Public Safety Dispatch put a notification out to all police units regarding the suspect and vehicle information. Idaho Falls Police quickly located the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver near the intersection of Broadway and Park Avenue. The driver refused to stop and eluded police in a pursuit primarily down East 17th Street. The driver of the vehicle then drove into an Ammon neighborhood near the intersection of East John Adams Pkwy and Ross Avenue.

With use of expert maneuvers, Idaho Falls Police successfully boxed-in the driver with several patrol cars. The suspects, with nowhere to go, were immediately detained. Idaho Falls Police, with the assistance of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, are still conducting their investigation.

Thankfully, no officers or members of the public were hurt during this incident. Police vehicles did sustain damage due to Garcia repeatedly trying to force his way out when police boxed-in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Tyler N. Garcia of Idaho Falls, and the passenger of the sedan, identified as 24-year-old Rodney D. Maddux of Idaho Falls, are currently on felony state probation and are prohibited from possessing of firearms. Two firearms were recovered from the men. Police are reporting they also recovered marijuana from the vehicle.

Both men have been arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault and Felony Unlawful of Possession of a Firearm. Garcia was also arrested on the charge of Felony Eluding Law Enforcement Officers. The incident investigation is still underway and other charges are expected to be added, including charges regarding the possession of marijuana.

Police want to remind the public that when law enforcement or other emergency vehicles are approaching an area near you with lights flashing, it is important to pull over immediately to the right-hand side of the street. Please be sure to use turn signals to avoid accidents and endangering the safety of all drivers on the road.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Several police units were involved in a high speed pursuit in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Tuesday evening.

Multiple witnesses say the suspect was driving “very fast” eastbound on 17th Street toward Ammon. He was swerving between the east and westbound lanes while marked and unmarked Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies followed.

“They flew by probably doing 80-90. Multiple cops and at least one undercover. [They] ran the light at Holmes and 17th Eastbound,” one witness tells EastIdahoNews.com.

It’s unclear why the pursuit was underway and who was in the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials are expected to release further information Tuesday evening and we will post updates as soon we receive details.