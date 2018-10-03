Blowing dust advisory on I-15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a blowing dust advisory along Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts.

Southwest winds of between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected to stir up dust from nearby fields.

Visibility may be reduced to one to two miles. Travelers are urged to use caution.

The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.