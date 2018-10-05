Crews on scene of multiple vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire and Police Departments are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of South Yellowstone Highway and Pancheri Drive.

Witnesses say the wreck, involving multiple vehicles, occurred around 1:20 p.m. and traffic has been rerouted in the area.

At least one ambulance is on the scene but it’s unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will post further information when we receive it.