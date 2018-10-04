ISP investigating crash that left ‘$50,000 pickup destroyed’

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is reminding drivers that seatbelts save lives after a pickup truck rolled Thursday morning.

The crash happened off of Interstate 15 at milepost 117 in Idaho Falls. Photos, posted on the Idaho State Police Twitter account, show a pickup truck that flipped on its roof after apparently crashing through a chainlink fence at a business.

“Injury crash off Interstate 15 @ MP 117. $50,000 pickup destroyed, but the driver was buckled – seatbelts do save lives!” the tweet reads.

Injury crash off Interstate 15 @ MP 117. $50,000 pickup destroyed, but the driver was buckled – seatbelts do save lives! pic.twitter.com/HzkLohwKKh — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 4, 2018

Police are still investigating the crash and have not said how many people were inside the truck, the extent of their injuries and the cause of the wreck.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates when we receive them.