Missing teenager found, police still searching for man she may have left with

Share This

WILDER — A man wanted in connection to a missing teenager, who was found Tuesday, is still on the run and authorities are asking for help in finding him.

The Wilder Police Department has been looking for 35-year-old Hector Arias since Monday. A 14-year-old girl was seen leaving Wilder High School voluntarily to meet Arias, according to the Wilder Police Department. They located the girl on Tuesday but Arias is still missing.

According to online records, Arias has prior convictions for felony drug possession and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Arias is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilder Police Department via the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7531.