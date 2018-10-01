Thousands join the Diesel Brothers at #BuddiesNotBullies event

RIGBY — Eastern Idahoans flocked to Jefferson Lake Saturday for an event to prevent bullying.

Members of the Diesel Brothers, from the hit Discovery show, came to support the #buddiesnotbullies cause. During the event, there was a car show displaying over 200 vehicles. The Muscle from the Diesel Brothers brought two of his vehicles — a dually pickup truck and Chevrolet Camaro.

There were plenty of activities including bounce houses, a burnout contest (keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels), as well as food and business vendors with a live DJ.

Trevor Blackburn organized the event and says he handed out at least 1,000 wristbands to spread the word with #BUDDIESNotBullies as the design.

“I gave a few bags away last night to people who wanted to take them to schools for their kids classes,” Blackburn says.

Last year, over 5,000 attended the event to support a Jackson Bezzant, a local boy suffering from Treacher Collins Syndrome. Organizers say they are still trying to calculate how much money was raised Saturday and how many were in attendance as the outcome may be more than the previous year. They’re hoping to make the event happen annually.