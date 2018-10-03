UPDATE: Straw truck fire likely caused by spark from exhaust, officials say

UPDATE:

The straw truck fire is fully extinguished and firefighters have cleared the scene.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson suspects the straw caught fire from to a spark that came from the exhaust. The fire however, is still being investigated.

Anderson estimates about 16 one ton bails were burned totaling a loss of approximately of $1,400 dollars. He says the trailer on the semi was also damaged and two tires were blown on the trailer. He estimates another $1,000 was lost on the trailer.

Traffic was diverted in the area for several hours, but everything is flowing normally now on U.S. 20.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RIGBY — Crews are on the scene of a fire burning on a semi-truck hauling straw along US Highway 20.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The truck was carrying three trailers. Only the rear trailer caught fire, and crews managed to detach it from the others.

Traffic is slower than unusual in the area and emergency crews advise all drivers to use caution.

Natalia Hepworth | EastIdahoNews.com

Officials have closed the nearby north Rigby entrance.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Video courtesy Dustin Muir