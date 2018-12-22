22 Jesuit clergy who served in Idaho mentioned in list of accused abusers

Share This

BOISE – More than 150 clergy are tied to “credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult, dating back to 1950,” according to a report from a Roman Cahtolic Jesuit province.

Twenty-two of the names on the list have ties to Idaho. The Associated Press reports most of the men on the list were priests and served at a parish somewhere in the state.

One of the men on the list is Peter O’Grady, who served at the Sacred Heart Church in Boise from 1980-1986. No one on the list is involved in public ministry any longer, reports the AP.

The Jesuits West Province of the Society of Jesus, the group who compiled the list says inclusion in the list does not imply that the claims are true and correct or that the accused individual has been found guilty of a crime or liable for civil claims. They also say many claims were received after an accused priest was deceased.

“While we attempted to be as thorough and accurate as possible in compiling the list, Jesuits West will undergo a review of our files in the spring of 2019,” their report states.

The Jesuits West Province of the Society of Jesus, which was formed in July of 2017 when the former California and Oregon Provinces became one, is comprised of Arizona, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT AND LIST OF NAMES.