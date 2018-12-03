3 arrested on drug charges following warrant search in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, Dec. 20 at approximately 08:30 a.m., the Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff Special Investigations Unit, as well as Idaho Falls Patrol Bureau, served a search warrant in the 300 block of Harvest Run in Idaho Falls.

As a result of the search, approximately 13 pounds of suspected marijuana (including THC wax) and 115

grams of suspected cocaine were recovered.

John Ojeda | Bonneville County Jail

Idaho Falls Police arrested 23-year-old John P. Ojeda of Idaho Falls for drug trafficking in

suspected marijuana and drug trafficking in suspected cocaine.

A misdemeanor citation was issued to a 21-year-old for frequenting a place where drugs are used, manufactured or cultivated. An 18-year-old Idaho Falls resident was also issued a citation for

frequenting a place where drugs are used, manufactured or cultivated.