3-year-old girl dies after being struck accidentally by truck in Boise neighborhood

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A toddler died late Saturday afternoon after what police believe was a “tragic accident” involving a pickup truck in a southeast Boise neighborhood, Ada County Sheriff’s Office officials told the Statesman.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr, the driver of the truck had pulled out of the driveway where the 3-year-old girl lived on the 9500 block of Littlewood Drive shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The girl was running alongside the vehicle, which was moving slowly down the street. The driver of the vehicle didn’t see the child and struck her with the vehicle, Orr said.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and called 911. Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The child has not been identified, nor has the driver.

Police believe the incident was an accident, Orr said, but deputies will continue to investigate.

This article was originally published by the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.