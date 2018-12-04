4 BYU-Idaho students arrested after marijuana, cash, paraphernalia are found in apartment

REXBURG — Bottles and packages full of marijuana, wads of cash, THC cartridges, mushrooms and paraphernalia were among the items found in an apartment Friday night that led to the arrest of four Brigham Young University-Idaho students.

Police were called to The Gates at Rexburg Apartments on 7th South after the manager reported the smell of marijuana coming from a tenant’s vehicle. The manager also said there were ongoing complaints of marijuana odor coming from a specific apartment.

Officers arrived and the tenants authorized a search of their unit. Police found marijuana in multiple forms, hundreds of dollars in cash, laptops, phones, packaging and other drug-related material.

“They were packaging it and intended to sell it,” Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Our officers did a phenomenal job on this case and we want to send the message that we don’t tolerate drug use. We’re going to go after you if you’re selling and distributing. We’re not going to put up with it.”

Trey Hill, 21, and Dallin Elliott, 20, were arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Braden Thunell, 23, and Kevin Coulter, 21, were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

The suspects are expected to appear in court this week.