511 Idaho Traveler Info will be temporarily unavailable Wednesday evening

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

BOISE – The 511 Traveler Information web page, phone line and app will not be displaying current driving conditions for approximately five hours Wednesday evening for technology maintenance.

From approximately 7 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, the web page, phone line and app will not be offering any newly updated information on driving conditions or accidents. Camera views and weather stations will continue to update normally.

Drivers interested in conditions on highway routes are encouraged to call between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, or visit the app or web page during that time to get current driving conditions. From approximately 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and from 11:00 p.m. to midnight, the platform will be completely offline.

Once the platform is brought online after midnight, it will be updated with current driving conditions.

The 511 Traveler Information platform offers current driving conditions on Idaho highways, and cameras that illustrate sections of highway routes. It is available by calling 5-1-1 or visiting 511.Idaho.gov.