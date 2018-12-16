A delicious chicken dish you can make ahead of time for special occasions

Share This

Tales of the Dinner Belle

There are several things I love about my garlic cheese stuffed chicken. It’s a flavorful and easy dish to make, but it’s also one that can be put together in advance and then baked right before you need it. That’s a real plus during this busy time of year.

I also love the ease of serving this dish. You have individual serving sizes and each piece bakes up crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. I will often double or triple this recipe and make it for big gatherings. It’s so easy and yet special enough for a party.

Belle’s Garlic Cheese Chicken Rolls 5-6 chicken thighs or half breasts

½ cup melted butter

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

½ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup garlic cream cheese spread Pound the chicken until it is about a half inch thick. Place a dollop of the cream cheese spread in the center of each piece of chicken and roll up. Secure with a toothpick. Mix the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese together and spread on a plate. Dip each piece of chicken in the melted butter and then dredge in the breadcrumb mixture. Place seam side up in a baking pan. Drizzle with a little melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until chicken is done and no pink remains.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.