A delicious chicken dish you can make ahead of time for special occasions
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
There are several things I love about my garlic cheese stuffed chicken. It’s a flavorful and easy dish to make, but it’s also one that can be put together in advance and then baked right before you need it. That’s a real plus during this busy time of year.
I also love the ease of serving this dish. You have individual serving sizes and each piece bakes up crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. I will often double or triple this recipe and make it for big gatherings. It’s so easy and yet special enough for a party.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.