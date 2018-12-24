All 18 Idaho ski resorts open during the holidays

The following is a news release from the Idaho Ski Areas Association.

IDAHO FALLS — Skiers throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with all 18 of the state’s alpine ski resorts either already open for the season or opening before the New Year.

Up in the Idaho Panhandle, Bald Mountain Ski Area in Pierce plans to open Friday Dec. 28.

Bogus Basin near Boise is open seven days a week, with night operations beginning last night, Dec. 21. The resort has 25 inches of snow at the base and has received 47 inches total this season. The mountain is among resorts of the year for Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming identified in SKI magazine’s annual “Resorts of the Year” issue for 2019.

In McCall, Brundage Mountain is open seven days a week. The resort has 37 inches of snow at the base and has received 74 inches total this season. It earned an Editor’s Choice-Next Best Places award for up-and-coming areas in SKI magazine’s 2019 “Resorts of the Year” issue.

Meanwhile, up on the Camas Prairie, Cottonwood Butte Ski Area near Cottonwood plans to open Dec. 26 depending on snow.

Just across the state’s eastern border, Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyo., is open seven days a week. The resort, which has 54 inches of snow at the base and has received 140 inches total this season, affiliates with Ski Idaho because it’s only accessible via Driggs, Idaho.

Kelly Canyon Ski Resort in nearby Ririe is open six days a week and closed Sundays. This season it has received a total of 47 inches of snow.

Likewise, the Little Ski Hill in McCall is open six days a week beginning today, Dec. 22, but closed Mondays.

Back up north, Lookout Pass near Mullan is open seven days a week. The resort has 54 inches of snow at the base.

Straddling the Idaho-Montana border, Lost Trail near Conner, Mont., is open daily through Jan. 6 and then open Thursdays through Sundays and major holidays the rest of the season. It has 20 inches of snow at the base and has received 61 inches total this season.

Down south, Magic Mountain near Hansen is open daily though Jan. 6 except Christmas and then open Thursdays through Sundays and major holidays the rest of the season. The resort has 29 inches of snow at the base.

Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom is currently open Fridays-Sundays but will begin daily operations Dec. 26. It has 19 inches of snow at the base.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion is open seven days a week. Night operations begin Dec. 26 and run Tuesday-Saturday nights. The resort has 32 inches of snow at the base and has received 81 inches total this season.

Idaho’s northernmost alpine ski area, Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint is open seven days a week. The mountain has 38 inches of snow at the base and has received 79 inches total this season. It is among resorts of the year for Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming identified in SKI magazine’s annual “Resorts of the Year” issue for 2019. SKI magazine also singled out Schweitzer as “an up and coming four-season resort” whose “views of sparkling Lake Pend Oreille give the Tahoe areas a reason to be nervous.”

Nearby Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg is also open seven days a week. It has 41 inches of snow mid-mountain and has received 80 inches total this season.

Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area to the south near Grangeville on the Camas Prairie opened today, Dec. 22. It has 12 inches of snow at the base.

Back down south, Soldier Mountain Ski Area near Fairfield is open daily through New Year’s Day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Beginning Jan. 3 the resort, which has 17 inches of snow at the base, will open Thursdays through Sundays and on major holidays the rest of the season.

North America’s first destination ski resort and the global birthplace of lift-assisted skiing, Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley is open seven days a week. It has received a total of 25 inches of snow this season, but thanks to the resort’s fantastic snowmaking capabilities it has 33 inches of snow at the base. Sun Valley earned first place in western North America for charm and lift service in SKI magazine’s annual “Resorts of the Year” issue for 2019 and third place for “overall satisfaction” among readers.

Tamarack Resort in Donnelly is open seven days a week. The mountain has 19 inches of snow at the base and 26 inches mid-mountain.