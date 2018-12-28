An IFHS grad made a video about her experience in Hawaii. It’s now gone viral with over 4 million views.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls High School graduate wanted to share her experience of living in Hawaii with the world by creating a video.

She had no idea it would go viral in just a few days with over four million views on Twitter.

London Watkins, 18, says she had two options when she graduated in June: Stay in Idaho for college or move to Hawaii to pursue her education at Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

“That kind of seems like an obvious option to want to go to Hawaii so I packed my bags and I moved,” Watkins says.

When she got there, she didn’t know anyone but made four friends that are highlighted in her video story.

“We clicked instantly. We became best friends, which was so fun,” Watkins says.

The video depicts the adventures she and her friends had like hiking, cliff jumping and evenings at the beach.

Watkins says she didn’t expect the video to explode overnight as it was mainly posted for those close to her to see.

“It was basically just for my friends and my family to share the good experiences that I had over in Hawaii,” Watkins says. “Before I even went to Hawaii I kind of had the idea in my head that I wanted to make a video once I got there. While I was there, I would just take my camera with me everywhere.”

Watkins spent all semester compiling the clips, and when everything was shot, it took her hours to perfect the cuts. She posted the final version Sunday on Twitter.

“This year I packed up my life into a tiny suitcase and moved to a little rock in the middle of the ocean. I fell in love with Hawaii, I fell in love with these people. But above all, I fell in love with being alive,” she wrote.

This year I packed up my life into a tiny suitcase and moved to a little rock in the middle of the ocean. I fell in love with Hawaii, I fell in love with these people. But above all, I fell in love with being alive pic.twitter.com/M3oGWfTLMz — l watty (@WatkinsLondon) December 24, 2018

“I posted it not thinking that it would get this feedback,” Watkins says. “People were being so nice and were saying, ‘It would be a dream to live here.’ It was amazing.”

As the video grew in popularity, so did the negative comments from strangers around the world.

“The more views it got, the more discouraging and negative feedback it got,” Watkins says. “They don’t know who I am and I have nothing negative to say towards them and the negative things they said. But, at the end of the day, they didn’t know that I was there getting an education and a lot of the comments were regarding me and my socioeconomic status.”

She went on to say people assumed her parents paid for her move.

“What they don’t understand is I for worked for years to be able to save up to go to college,” Watkins says. “I did not think the video would offend anyone but I tried to be respectful.”

Watkins has not engaged with any of the hateful comments and still has a fire for videography. She was happy to share about a place that enhanced her life.

“Hawaii is a beautiful place. It’s a dream. I would encourage anyone, if they have the chance to do it, it’s very doable. I worked and I saved,” Watkins says. “I fell in love with it and I think anyone would. It’s a beautiful place, the people are beautiful. It was a wonderful experience.”