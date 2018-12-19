Biz Buzz: Owners of new business looking to help you improve yourself

Share This

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Skill development is the focus of a new business opening in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Community Center will open Jan. 7 at 400 W. 13th in Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – As 2018 winds down, you may be thinking about your New Year’s resolutions. Whether it’s losing weight or learning a new skill, a business opening the second week of January in Idaho Falls may have something to help you get a jump start on your goals.

The Idaho Falls Community Center will begin offering after-school classes and activities for kids and families Jan. 7. The center will offer a variety of classes ranging from yoga and cardio exercise to finance, cooking, art, theater and science. Business owners Tory and Ashley Alldridge tell EastIdahoNews.com the idea behind the venture is to provide a way for kids, in particular, to develop skills and learn new things.

“Just having kids of our own and seeing that they wanted to learn new things, we felt very limited in what we could offer them. We quickly learned we were not alone in that frustration,” Tory says.

One of the classes is personal finance. Like all the courses offered, it will be available for youth ages 5 to 18 Monday through Thursday between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Ashley says they started teaching their kids how to budget when they were young and noticed how much they loved it and easily caught on. The Alldridges say they were never taught as kids how to budget and now realize it’s a valuable principle for kids to understand.

“Our oldest daughter is 13 and has a really good financial sense already. Our middle daughter is 9 and has several hundred dollars she has earned and saved, and our son is 7 and learning to save money and use it appropriately,” says Ashley.

Classes last eight to 12 weeks. Each class will cost between $42 and $60 a month. They will be divided by age group. Additional classes and resources for adults and young adults will be offered as well.

“We do believe in giving back to the community, so we’ll have several events throughout the week and month that are completely free for the community to enjoy in a safe and comfortable (environment),” Tory says.

Even though the business is not yet open, Tory says the response to the concept has been overwhelmingly positive and they are excited to watch it grow.

“Creating a center that is not only uplifting and fun but extremely valuable for adults, children and families is honestly a dream come true for us.”

“I’ve watched kids when they feel empowered after tackling something new. It’s so powerful to watch,” says Ashley. “Just to know that they’re capable and can accomplish things is invaluable. We all want to feel like we’re successful, so to help our kids feel that (is a wonderful thing).”

The Idaho Falls Community Center is at 400 W. 13th St. across from Poitevin Park. A grand opening and open house is in the works. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.







BIZ BITS

Wells Fargo invests in local Girl Scout leadership program

POCATELLO – Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council was recently presented with a $5,000 check from Wells Fargo to support educational programs and activities that promote leadership development and financial literacy for more than 3,800 K-12 girls. Girl Scouts of Silver Sage CEO Patricia Pyke accepted the check on behalf of the organization, along with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Board Secretary and Wells Fargo Loan Administration Manager Leatha Thayer.

EISF manager recognized as fair manager of the year with prestigious award

BLACKFOOT – During the 93rd annual convention, the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs named Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird the recipient of the Kermit Fleming Fair Manager of the Year award. This coveted award is given annually to an outstanding fair manager throughout the 11 states in the Rocky Mountain region and Canadian providences. During Bird’s 9-year tenure, the Fair has set attendance records 5 out of the past 9 years. Bird has been instrumental in developing a long-term plan that will expand and improve the north side of the fairgrounds.

The Bank of Commerce spreads Christmas cheer with big donations

IDAHO FALLS – It’s become a holiday tradition for The Bank of Commerce to make annual food or cash donations to food banks in Eastern Idaho, totaling over $111,000 more than the past three years. This year, the Bank continues giving with a donation of $3,500 to Community Food Basket’s Emergency Food Assistance Program. The check was presented to Community Food Basket on Tuesday. Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, formerly called the Idaho Falls Food Bank, was started in 1980 by several churches to meet the emergency needs of church members facing food insecurity. Today, CBFIF provides assistance to over 1,000 families per month. Another $5,000 donation will be delivered to Eastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday.

BIZ BUGS

HOLIDAY TRAVEL TIPS

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

It is becoming that time where many are packing up and heading to spend the holidays with family. Christmas can be such a magical time and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure that isn’t taken away by con artists and scammers.

No matter when or where you are traveling, there are things you should always do to protect yourself, your home, and your belongings. While you’re on the road with your family and loved ones, the BBB wants to ensure a worry-free vacation with these tips.

Pay with a credit card. Paying with a credit card gives you additional protection if something should go wrong with the travel reservation.

Wait to post on social media. We all like to share our vacation adventures with friends and family, but wait until you get back from your trip. Giving too much detail about when you will be away, and your home will be empty, could attract thieves.

Beware of internet that is not secure. If you are at a hotel or vacation rental where internet is provided, be careful what personal information or accounts you are accessing.

Check your home insurance. If your home will be unattended while you are away, make sure you know your responsibilities under your home insurance policy. Some policies do not cover damage if nobody checks on your for a certain amount of time.

Share a copy of your itinerary with a family member or friend. Include the contact information of someone joining you on your trip.

Take a map. People rely heavily on smartphones and GPS. Have a hard copy backup in case of technical difficulties or if you are going through an area with poor cell phone reception.

Check the weather conditions where you will be traveling and pack appropriate supplies and clothing.

Avoid traveling alone. Use the buddy system and stick with your friends.

Use hotel safes to store extra cash and keep any valuables under lock and key.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT …

Memorial honoring female veterans of Idaho unveiled at new health clinic

Eastern Idaho solar company getting worldwide attention

United Way needs your help this holiday season

Arts Council wants your help for Colonial Theater centennial

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.