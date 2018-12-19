Blind woman moved to tears when Secret Santa surprises her with new wheelchair

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

When Becky Madsen was eight years old, she got chicken pox on Christmas Eve. She took an Aspirin to lower her fever and it caused her to be in a coma for three months.

She is now blind and in a wheelchair. She is unable to work, but that didn’t stop her from going to college, getting married and adopting a baby. Her son was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and he is now 15 going to a local high school.

Becky has an automatic and manual wheelchair. Both are broken and she is unable to afford repairs or new chairs.

Secret Santa felt Becky was deserving of a new wheelchair so he asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go surprise her with the good news. Watch the video above to see the surprise!