Crews repairing water line on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking water service in the 1200 block of Broadway Street, between its intersection with Interstate 15 and Houston Circle, beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28.

Both east and westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone during construction. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to noon on Dec. 28.

Minor water service interruptions are anticipated. Impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds due to winter driving conditions, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.