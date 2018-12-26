Here’s how to dispose of a Christmas tree in your area

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – Several cities in eastern Idaho offer Christmas tree pickup after Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Some cities have specific locations, while others are OK with residents placing their trees on the curb for pickup. Read more to find your specific city:

Idaho Falls has 15 locations for residents to dump Christmas trees. Collection starts every year after Christmas Day. Look at this map for the complete list of collection sites.

The City of Blackfoot announced on Nov. 27 that they are hoping to reimplement a tradition that ended over 10 years ago: the Christmas tree bonfire. The city advised residents to keep their Christmas trees around instead of disposing of them because there will be a bonfire at the end of January or beginning of February. The date and place are yet to be set, but keep an ear out for this bonfire to dispose of your tree!

Rexburg offers free tree pickup from curbs for a week after New Year’s Day. There’s no need to call or ask them to pick it up.

Rigby offers free curbside Christmas tree pickup from Dec. 26 until there are no more Christmas trees left, city officials said. Just leave them in the front yard and someone will be around to pick it up.

Pocatello has specific locations for disposing of Christmas trees. The city asks that residents do not put their trees on the curb, but instead place them at the following locations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9: Pocatello City Hall at 911 N. 7th Ave.; Rainey Park at South Arthur Avenue; or Sister City Park at Pocatello Creek Road.

In Soda Springs, residents can leave their Christmas trees at the north end of City Park from Christmas Day to Jan. 5 for pickup.

The Montpelier Rotary Club has set aside Jan. 5 to collect Christmas trees from curbs within city limits. There’s no need to call ahead; the club will simply drive around and pick up any discarded trees they find on that day.

Malad City, Preston and all cities in Fremont County do not have places residents can drop off trees and will not be collecting them, but their landfills will accept trees if residents drop them off.