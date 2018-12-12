ISP troopers discover injured woman, severely abused toddler during traffic stop

SHOSHONE COUNTY — A toddler was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police pulled over a vehicle Tuesday on I-90 in Shoshone County.

Troopers observed the driver committing an infraction and initiated a traffic stop, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Two children, ages 1 and 2, were inside the Dodge van along with a woman and 59-year-old Jorge Gonzalez-Vergel.

The trooper observed “physical trauma” on the woman’s face and multiple injuries on the 2-year-old. The child was taken to the Sacred Heart Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Spokane, Washington with critical injuries. There were numerous visible marks and scars on the child and doctors discovered severe brain injuries, according to the news release.

The 1-year-old was taken to Shoshone Medical Center for evaluation and is now in the temporary custody of the State of Idaho.

Troopers discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia in the van. Gonzalez-Vergel was arrested and booked into the Shoshone County Jail for trafficking methamphetamine and being in possession of a firearm as a felon. At this point, police say he is not a suspect in the child abuse case but the Redmond, Washington Police Department is investigating that aspect of the case.

Doctors tell ISP that the trooper who stopped the van and looked beyond the traffic stop should be credited with saving the child’s life.