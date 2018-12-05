Latter-day Saint apostle to speak at BYU-Idaho commencement

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will address 2,505 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2018 Fall Semester Commencement on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The event will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The university will award 1,973 bachelor’s degrees and 559 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,501 are women and 1,004 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,837 of this semester’s graduates, while 670 of the graduates are online students, and 458 of those graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, 2008. At the time of his call, he was serving in the Presidency of the Seventy.

Prior to his call to serve as a full-time General Authority of the Church, Elder Christofferson was associate general counsel of NationsBank Corporation (now Bank of America) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, he was senior vice president and general counsel for Commerce Union Bank of Tennessee in Nashville. From 1975 to 1980, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., after serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as “Watergate” (1972-74).

Born in American Fork, Utah, he graduated from high school in New Jersey, earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, and his law degree from Duke University.

Elder Christofferson and his wife, Katherine Jacob Christofferson, are parents of five children.

Accompanying Elder Christofferson at BYU-Idaho’s fall commencement will be Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System. Clark served as president of BYU-Idaho from 2005 to 2015.

Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about 2018 Fall Semester Commencement events at http://www.byui.edu/graduation/fall.