New information released on case of missing mother whose phone was last pinged in Idaho

GOODING — Police released new information and a timeline Monday afternoon about a missing Colorado mother who may be in Idaho.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on surveillance cameras at a Safeway grocery store in Woodland Park, Colorado on Nov. 22 at 12:27 p.m. She was shopping with her 1-year-old daughter and has not been seen since.

Cheryl Berreth, Berreth’s mom, called police on Nov. 25. Officers conducted a welfare check at her home and she, along with her purse, were missing. Woodland Park Police confirmed at Monday’s press conference that there were cold cinnamon rolls on the stove.

The same day officers conducted the welfare check, Berreth’s cell phone was pinged near Gooding at 5:13 p.m – over 800 miles from her home in Colorado. Steve Van Dinter, a Verizon spokesman, tells EastIdahoNews.com that the ping would be accurate within a mile of the location coordinates.

“We are treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing persons case at this time,” said Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young. “We have not identified anyone as a suspect.”

Police contacted Berreth’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, who said Berreth dropped off their daughter at his home on Nov. 22. The last time he says he heard from her was Nov. 25 and their child is still in his custody, according to detectives.

Kelsey Berreth, her fiance Patrick Frazee share a child together, He says the last he heard from Berreth was on Nov. 22 when she dropped of their daughter

Berreth works as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation, in Pueblo, Colorado. Employees told police they got a text message from her on Nov. 25 saying she would not be in to work for the next week. Officers say there is no indication that a plane is involved in her disappearance.

“She is not the kind that runs off,” an emotional Cheryl Berreth said during the news conference. “This is completely out of character. She loves her God, her family, friends and her job. She is reliable, considerate and honest. Like I said – she doesn’t run off and someone knows where she is at.”

When police were asked why Frazee was not at Monday’s news conference, De Young said he was invited but “you would have to ask him why he is not here.” De Young did say Frazee is being cooperative with law enforcement.

Investigators have not searched Frazee’s home and he has not been named as a suspect or person of interest. Police say Berreth and Frazee are engaged but they have never lived together and do not share a home.

Berreth is described as having brown hair, is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater, blue pants and white shoes while carrying a brown purse.

The Woodland Park Police Department is working with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, The Colorado Bereau of Investigations, the FBI, local law enforcement in Gooding and the Colorado 4th District Attorney’s office.

If you have any information on Berreth’s whereabouts, contact the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262.

A Facebook page with updates on the case can be found by clicking here.