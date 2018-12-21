Part of Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls closed due to downed power lines

IDAHO FALLS — Traffic is backed up on Sunnyside Road near Chaparral Drive due to a downed power line.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesperson Kerry Hammon says a transformer is also out and crews are investigating how it happened.

Courtesy photo

All lanes on Sunnyside Road in the area are closed as crews remove the power lines that are lying across the road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting no outages. It’s unknown how long it will take to make repairs.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.